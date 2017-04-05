Besieged Douglas County assessor sends figures to state

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head Pause

2:49 Minnesota representative tired of colleagues not listening to women's speeches

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality