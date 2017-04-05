Measure to put city's immigration policy into ordinance dies

Officials say an ordinance to insure residents receive city services regardless of immigration status has died.
The Yakima Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nXCipD ) City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday to kill the proposed ordinance that would have required the city of Yakima not to ask about a person's immigration status. Councilwomen Carmen Mendez and Dulce Gutierrez who drafted the ordinance described it as a public safety policy.
Yakima police say they already do not ask about immigration status because they do not want to deter people from reporting a crime.
Councilwoman Maureen Adkison, who motioned to kill the ordinance, says the council wasted four months discussing a policy city police were already respecting. Council members Bill Lover, Holly Cousens and Mayor Kathy Coffey voted in favor of Adkison's motion.
