April 5, 2017 11:10 AM

Measure to put city's immigration policy into ordinance dies

YAKIMA, Wash.

Officials say an ordinance to insure residents receive city services regardless of immigration status has died.

The Yakima Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nXCipD ) City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday to kill the proposed ordinance that would have required the city of Yakima not to ask about a person's immigration status. Councilwomen Carmen Mendez and Dulce Gutierrez who drafted the ordinance described it as a public safety policy.

Yakima police say they already do not ask about immigration status because they do not want to deter people from reporting a crime.

Councilwoman Maureen Adkison, who motioned to kill the ordinance, says the council wasted four months discussing a policy city police were already respecting. Council members Bill Lover, Holly Cousens and Mayor Kathy Coffey voted in favor of Adkison's motion.

