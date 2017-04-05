Russia hopes Tillerson's visit will help improve ties

Russia's Foreign Ministry says Moscow hopes that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit next week will help improve bilateral ties.
The ministry said Tillerson is scheduled to arrive on a two-day visit next Tuesday. It said Tillerson's talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will focus on the fight against terrorism, various regional conflicts and nuclear arms control.
In Wednesday's statement, the ministry blamed Barack Obama's administration for a "deep crisis" in Russia-U.S. ties, adding that Russia welcomes the new U.S. leadership's declared intention to change the situation for the better.
The Kremlin has been encouraged by President Donald Trump's promises to improve relations, but hopes for a thaw have been dashed by the Congressional investigation of possible links between his campaign and Russia.
