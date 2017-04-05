More Politics News

April 5, 2017 10:55 AM

Wisconsin business leaders exert muscle in roads debate

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A coalition of Wisconsin business leaders is pressuring the Legislature to ignore Gov. Scott Walker's call to halt work on the Interstate 94 east-west project.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Wednesday (http://tiny.cc/krmbky ) that the coalition includes MillerCoors, Palermo's Pizza, the Forest County Potawatomi and Marquette University. The letter was delivered Tuesday in advance of a public hearing at State Fair Park on the state budget proposal that would halt work on the interstate project.

The groups say in their letter to the co-chairs of the Legislature's budget committee that the interstate section has nearly 200,000 jobs in the two miles around it.

Walker's budget would drop plans to work on the 3.5-mile portion of I-94 in Milwaukee between the Marquette and Zoo interchanges.

