The Latest: Police: Nothing suspicious so far in fatal fire

The Latest on a fatal house fire in Glendale (all times local):
7:45 a.m.
A Glendale Police Department spokesman says the investigation into a house fire in which four people died early Wednesday morning is ongoing but that nothing suspicious is immediately apparent.
Sgt. Scott Waite says the dead were a woman, two boys and a girl and that it doesn't appear that anyone else who lived at the home is missing.
Identities haven't been released.
Waite says two of the victims were found in the front of the home and two in the rear and that it appears the fire started in the rear of the home.
The fire gutted the home and destroyed the roof in the rear.
Waite says the bodies were found after firefighters put out the fire.
___
6:10 a.m.
Authorities say four people are dead following a house fire in Glendale.
Police say those found dead after the fire early Tuesday morning include a woman and at least two children.
Cause of the fire is under investigation, and police Sgt. Scott Waite told media at the scene that it's not clear whether the victims died while trying to get out of the home.
Identities weren't released and police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.
Comments