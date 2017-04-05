Stocks rapidly shed gains and turn lower as banks drop

An early rally evaporated Wednesday as U.S. stocks surrender their gains while banks plunge along with bond yields and interest rates. The sell-off began after the Federal Reserve appeared to struggle with questions related to inflation and government policy and suggested it might start trimming its balance sheet later in the year.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,356 as of 3:42 p. m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average sank 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,678. The Nasdaq composite fell 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,874. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks lost 15 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,353.
FED: Stocks halted their advance and started falling at around 2 p.m. Eastern, when the Federal Reserve disclosed the minutes from its meeting last month. The minutes showed Fed officials disagreeing over whether it would be safe to let inflation rise faster and how to deal with the economic impact of President Donald Trump's stimulus proposals.
Bond prices climbed and yields fell after the Federal Reserve disclosed that it's discussed reducing its bond holdings. The Fed owns $4.5 trillion in assets after a huge round of buying during the financial crisis. But now it may stop buying new bonds and letting its current holdings mature.
BONDS: Bond prices climbed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33 percent from 2.36 percent. JPMorgan Chase dropped 83 cents, or 1 percent, to $86.48 and BB&T shed 45 cents, or 1 percent, to $44.09. Energy and health care companies also fell further than the rest of the market.
PANERA BREAD RISING: Panera agreed to be acquired by JAB Holding of Europe for $315 a share. JAB has quietly become a rival to Starbucks in recent years as it owns, or has a large stake in, a series of brands that includes Peet's Coffee & Tea, Caribou Coffee, Stumptown Coffee, Keurig Green Mountain and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Panera stock has jumped on recent days thanks to rumors about a deal, and it rose $38.69, or 14.1 percent, to $312.70 Wednesday. The stock was trading at $230 a share a month ago.
ENERGY: U.S. crude oil rose 12 cents to $51.15 a barrel in New York. Brent, the international standard, gained 19 cents to $54.36 a barrel in London.
GREEN SHOOTS: Early Wednesday, U.S. and European regulators approved the sale of Swiss agribusiness Syngenta to ChemChina. ChemChina will have to sell some businesses to complete the $43 billion deal, but those rulings may have made investors more hopeful that two other giant chemical deals will be approved.
Dow Chemical and DuPont, which plan to combine, both rose. Dow Chemical gained 53 cents to $63.73 and DuPont added 90 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $80.70.
Monsanto reported profit and sales that were far better than analysts expected. Monsanto said profits from its corn and soybean businesses grew in the fiscal second quarter. It also backed its forecasts for the year and said its sale to Bayer of Germany should close by the end of the year. The stock rose $1.32, or 1.2 percent, to $115.53.
RIDING THE RAILS: Greenbrier, which makes railroad freight car equipment, announced a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected. It also said rail traffic is growing and announced a $1 billion agreement with a key customer. Greenbrier stock climbed $3.90, or 9.1 percent, to $46.85.
METALS: Gold sank $9.90 to $1,248.50 an ounce. Silver lost 14 cents to $18.19 an ounce. Copper jumped 7 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $2.68 a pound.
OTHER ENERGY TRADING: Wholesale gasoline remained at $1.72 a gallon. Heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.60 a gallon. Natural gas decline 3 cents to $3.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.86 yen from 110.65 yen. The euro fell to $1.0667 from $1.0670.
OVERSEAS: The FTSE 100 index in Britain gained 0.1 percent. France's CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent and the DAX in Germany fell 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.6 percent. The Kospi of South Korea finished little changed.
