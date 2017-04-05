Monroe opts out of authorizing medical marijuana facilities

A southeastern Michigan community is opting out of authorizing potential medical marijuana facilities.
The Monroe News reports (http://bit.ly/2o9LyJq ) that the Monroe City Council this week unanimously approved the decision. City Manager Vincent Pastue says one of the primary reasons for the council's action is a lack of regulations on such facilities.
Pastue says it's "difficult, if not impossible, for a community to make a land-use decision absent of these regulations." He says those regulations aren't expected until at least year's end. And he says the city is getting 6 to 10 calls a week inquiring about medical marijuana dispensaries.
Monroe could reconsider its decision in the future. Michigan voters approved marijuana use in 2008 for some chronic medical conditions.
