April 5, 2017 8:20 AM

Juneau approves another $100,000 for cruise ship lawsuit

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

The city of Juneau has decided to put up another $100,000 to defend itself in a lawsuit brought by the cruise industry alleging it misused funds paid by cruise ship passengers.

KTOO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2nVf5EB) the $100,000 approved Monday by the Juneau Assembly was drawn from the city's sales tax fund levied on merchants within the city. It is in addition to more than $283,000 the city has already spent in legal fees in the case. Some of the funds have been covered by marine passenger fees.

Cruise Lines International Association's lawsuit challenges the legality of Juneau's use of a $5 per-passenger fee it collects from the nearly 1 million cruise ship passengers who visit annually. It claims the money was spent on projects that violate federal guidelines.

Assembly members didn't comment on the issue Monday.

