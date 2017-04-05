Hutchinson vetoes bill that changes gambling enforcement

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has vetoed legislation that would ban state Alcoholic Beverage Control officers from enforcing gambling laws in Arkansas.
The measure from Republican Sen. Scott Flippo of Mountain Home had passed both the House and Senate last month. But Hutchinson vetoed the measure Tuesday, saying in a letter to lawmakers that the legislation would require law enforcement officers to ignore illegal conduct and would ban an executive agency from enforcing Arkansas law.
According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2oHO33x ), Flippo told lawmakers last month that his bill would make local law enforcement and prosecutors responsible for enforcing gambling laws.
It was Hutchinson's second veto this session. Last month, Hutchinson vetoed a measure that would have created a state employee survey to study employee engagement. A veto override attempt failed.
