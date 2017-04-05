Indiana governor to mark centennial of US entry into WWI

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will help mark the centennial of the nation's entry into World War I during an event in downtown Indianapolis.
Thursday's commemoration will be held the Indiana War Memorial in the Pershing Auditorium. That ornate hall honors General John J. Pershing, who led the American Expeditionary Force into Europe in 1917.
Holcomb will be joined at the noon event by Brig. Gen. Ronald A. Westfall, the director of Joint Staff for the Indiana National Guard, and others.
The free event is open to the public. It's the first in a series of events planned over the next two years related to the war.
The U.S. officially entered World War I on April 6, 1917, more than two and half years after the conflict began in Europe.
