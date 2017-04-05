Commerce secretary next up for Senate confirmation questions

The confirmation process for Gov. Roy Cooper's Cabinet secretaries continues with his choice to lead the Commerce Department answering questions.
Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland is anticipated before a Senate committee Wednesday. Copeland is no stranger to state government, having served as an assistant commerce secretary under then-Gov. Mike Easley.
The Senate Nominations Committee also scheduled a meeting later in the day to review the recent unanimous recommendations by policy committees to confirm Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders and Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Another secretary — Michael Regan of the Department of Environmental Quality — is expected to answer questions before another Senate committee Thursday.
Cooper is appealing a court ruling last month upholding a new law subjecting his department heads to confirmation.
