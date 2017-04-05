Severe weather threat leads to early school dismissals

Schools have dismissed early across South Carolina's central region under the threat of severe weather.
The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms, high winds, hail and possible tornadoes on Wednesday.
All school districts in the Columbia area dismissed elementary, middle and high school students by midday. The University of South Carolina canceled afternoon classes Wednesday at its main campus in Columbia.
Some schools in the Upstate also dismissed early Wednesday due to weather concerns. The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in that area during severe weather earlier this week.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Don Beatty issued a memo Wednesday reminding judicial system employees they don't have to report to work if county governments in their areas are closed due to weather.
