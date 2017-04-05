Sen. McConnell names new chief of staff

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell has named a new chief of staff in his Senate office.
Phil Maxson, his current legislative director, will be the new chief of staff, replacing Brian McGuire. McGuire has worked for McConnell for 10 years.
McConnell says in a release that Maxson has worked "tirelessly over the years" on Kentucky's interests. Maxson is a native of Lexington and has previously worked as policy advisor and director of projects for McConnell. He joined McConnell's office in 2011.
McGuire became chief of staff in 2014 and before that worked in the Senate leadership office for eight years.
Sharon Soderstrom is currently chief of staff in McConnell's leadership office.
