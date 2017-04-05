Ambassador to Somalia to visit Maine high school

The U.S.'s ambassador to Somalia is visiting Maine this week and plans to stop by a Portland high school.
Stephen Schwartz is the country's first ambassador to Somalia in 25 years and has served in that capacity since last year. He is in the midst of a nationwide tour and is visiting cities that have Somali communities, such as Portland and Lewiston.
Schwartz will be at Deering High School in Portland on Wednesday talking to students in a moderated question-and-answer session from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
More than 10,000 Somali immigrants live in Maine.
Comments