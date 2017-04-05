California moves to unite conflicting cannabis laws

California is attempting to resolve tricky conflicts in its legal marijuana laws.
Gov. Jerry Brown's administration on Tuesday outlined a series of proposed changes intended to reconcile its medical cannabis law with Proposition 64, which voters approved last year and legalized recreational pot in the nation's most populous state.
Differences in the two laws posed a significant obstacle as the state moves to create the nation's largest marijuana economy, with an estimated value of $7 billion.
Earlier this year, Brown proposed spending more than $50 million to establish programs to collect taxes and issue licenses while hiring dozens of workers to regulate the industry.
The administration has stressed that one regulatory framework is needed, not separate laws for recreational and medical cannabis that could duplicate costs and confuse businesses.
