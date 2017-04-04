The Latest: Ahn, Gomez far ahead in LA-area House election

The Latest on 8:30 p.m. (all times local):
Early returns for an open U.S. House seat in Southern California show two men far ahead in the huge pack of nearly two dozen candidates.
Robert Lee Ahn, a 41-year-old attorney and former city planning commissioner under Mayor Eric Garcetti is in the lead with about 28 percent of the vote.
He leads the presumed front-runner Jimmy Gomez, who has 26 percent of the early vote. The 42-year-old state assemblyman had the backing of much of the Democratic establishment.
If the two maintain their lead and neither gets 50 percent of the vote, they'll meet head-to-head in June.
Both candidates, like most of the field, are Democrats.
They're running to fill the vacant seat of Xavier Becerra, now the California attorney general.
___
12:30 a.m.
Twenty-three candidates are competing for an open U.S. House seat in Southern California in a race that has highlighted rifts in the Democratic Party.
The election Tuesday in a heavily Democratic district that includes downtown Los Angeles is the first congressional primary since President Donald Trump's election in November. A light turnout is expected.
If no candidate surpasses 50 percent of the vote, the top two finishers will meet in a runoff in June.
Front-runner Jimmy Gomez has the backing of much of the state Democratic establishment.
Several candidates are pointing to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as an inspiration. In that sense, the contest looks like a continuation of the presidential primary between Sanders and Hillary Clinton last year.
