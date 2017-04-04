The Latest: US comment terse on latest North Korea missile

The Latest on North Korea firing a missile from its east coast (all times local):
___
10:20 a.m.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says "the United States has spoken enough about North Korea" in reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch.
The State Department issued a terse statement from America's top diplomat acknowledging "yet another" launch and saying "We have no further comment."
U.S. and South Korean officials said earlier that North Korea fired a ballistic missile into its eastern waters Wednesday.
The launch came amid worries that the North might conduct banned nuclear or rocket tests ahead of the first summit between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week.
___
10:00 a.m.
Japan has lodged a protest following a reported North Korea ballistic missile launch.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga called it "a clear violation of the U.N. security council resolution." He told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday that "Japan cannot tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions."
The launch came amid worries that North Korea might soon conduct banned nuclear or long-range rocket tests.
___
8:50 a.m.
The U.S. Pacific Command says North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday Seoul time from a spot on its east coast near the city of Sinpo.
The command says it tracked the missile until it landed at 6:51 a.m. in the Sea of Japan.
The command says it believes the missile was a KN-15 medium range ballistic missile.
In a statement, the agency said: "U.S. Pacific Command is fully committed to working closely with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies to maintain security. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America."
___
8:05 a.m.
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast.
Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement that the missile fired from the North's eastern coastal town of Sinpo on Wednesday morning flew about 60 kilometers (37 miles.) It gave no further details.
The firing was made as South Korean and U.S. troops were conducting annual military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
North Korea often responds to the drills with its own military training and harsh rhetoric.
Two weeks ago, the South Korean and U.S. militaries said they detected what they called a failed North Korean ballistic missile launch.
