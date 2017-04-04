Sununu to nominate heads of labor, environmental departments

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating new commissioners for the departments of labor and environmental services, moving further toward filling out his own cabinet.
Franklin Mayor Ken Merrifield, who is active in Republican politics, is Sununu's choice to lead the New Hampshire Department of Labor. Merrifield is currently a business administrator in the state's health department. He'll replace Jim Craig, who has remained in the post since his term expired in August.
Sununu is naming Peter Kujawski, a former Sig Sauer executive, to lead the Department of Environmental Services. Kujawski is now an executive for a glass company and has worked in a variety of business roles. Former Commissioner Tom Burack recently left the job.
Both choices will need to be confirmed by the Executive Council.
