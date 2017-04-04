Air Force: Fighter jet makes emergency landing at Ohio base

An Air Force base spokesman says an F-16C fighter jet had to make an emergency landing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in southwest Ohio because of a hydraulic leak.
The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2nUnYOB) reports that Wright-Patterson spokesman Bryan Ripple says the jet landed safely Tuesday at the military base near Dayton. Ripple told the newspaper in an email that the jet was one of two from the Toledo-based 180th Fighter Wing that landed at the base shortly after 10 a.m.
Firefighters were standing by near the main runway as a precaution when the jet landed. Ripple said that is the normal procedure for any in-flight emergency declared by a pilot.
The 180th Fighter Wing is a unit of the Ohio Air National Guard.
Comments