April 4, 2017 3:43 PM

Maryland lawmakers nullify constitutional convention calls

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

The Maryland General Assembly has voted to nullify four previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention.

The House voted 93-47 on Tuesday for a Senate resolution.

Maryland's legislature has approved four calls for a convention since the 1930s to amend the constitution. The last one in the 1970s called for an amendment that requires a federal balanced budget.

Supporters of nullifying the state's previous calls are mostly Democrats, who are concerned about what could happen if a constitutional convention occurred during President Donald Trump's administration.

It was part of a package of initiatives Maryland Democrats outlined in January due to worries the Democrat-led legislature has about the Trump administration.

Unlike legislation, the resolution does not need approval by Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican.

