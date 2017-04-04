More Politics News

April 4, 2017 2:10 PM

Texas Senate votes to boost security for judges after attack

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas Senate has voted to boost security protections for state and local judges after an attempted assassination of a district judge outside her Austin home in 2015.

The bill would raise civil case filing fees by $5 to pay for courthouse personnel security training while removing judges' personal information from public documents.

Judges would also get personal security from the state if a threat is deemed credible.

State District Judge Julie Kocurek was ambushed and injured two years ago, when a suspect fired shots into her car. Travis County officials later acknowledged they knew about a pending threat but didn't inform Kocurek before the attack.

The county later paid her a $500,000 settlement. The judge has returned to the bench.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

