Des Moines reaches development deal for 32-story tower

The Des Moines City Council has reached an agreement with a developer who plans to build a 32-story tower as part of a $111 million downtown development that also includes apartments, a hotel, theater and parking.
The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2nZggop ) reports that Mandelbaum Properties on Monday won back the right to build the tower after an unexpected announcement that rival developer Blackbird Investments was withdrawing its recently submitted proposal for the site.
The Des Moines City Council voted to sell the property to Mandelbaum hours later with new timelines that require all aspects of the project to break ground by October 2019. A previous agreement would've given Mandelbaum until 2028 to finish the development.
Officials with Blackbird say they decided to scrap their proposal because Mandelbaum agreed to faster timelines and a larger hotel.
Comments