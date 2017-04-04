Augusta man loses another appeal in machete attack

The Maine supreme court has turned back another appeal by an Augusta man convicted of a brutal machete attack on a father and his 10-year-old daughter in Pittston.
Daniel Fortune attacked William Guerrette Jr. and his daughter, Nicole, during a late-night home invasion in May 2008 that left both near death and permanently injured.
Fortune was convicted of aggravated attempted murder and other charges. His foster brother, Leo Hylton, is serving a 50-year sentence for the
The supreme court previously upheld Fortune's convictions and concurrent life sentences in 2011. On Tuesday, the court rejected his claim of ineffective appellate counsel.
Comments