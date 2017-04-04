With deadlock over, NY lawmakers poised to pass budget

Upstate Uber, increased tuition assistance and more money for schools are just a few of the items in the new state budget poised for passage in the New York Legislature.
The state Senate began debate over the $152 billion spending plan late Tuesday night after lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo resolved a stalemate that forced them to blow past a Saturday budget deadline.
A final vote in the Senate was expected sometime Wednesday, when the Assembly also planned to take up the budget.
"We want to get it done," said Republican Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse.
The budget largely keeps taxes flat, increases public education spending by $1 million, raises college tuition assistance and invests $2.5 billion in upgrades for the state's aging water infrastructure.
It also would allow Uber and Lyft to expand into upstate cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany. The two app-based ride-hailing services are now limited to the New York City area.
Another provision, a priority for Democrats, would raise the age of criminal responsibility so 16- and 17-year-old offenders aren't automatically prosecuted or incarcerated as adults. Lawmakers in North Carolina, the only other state where 16- and 17-year-old offenders are prosecuted as adults, also are considering legislation to raise the age.
The budget was due by Saturday, when the state began a new fiscal year. But it was delayed by disagreements over the juvenile justice reform piece, as well as education funding and an affordable housing tax credit for New York City developers.
To avert a government shutdown, lawmakers and Cuomo approved a two-month extension of the last budget on Monday. But under state law, legislative pay will be withheld until lawmakers approve a full budget, and lawmakers were eager to get back to work on Tuesday.
Full details of what's in the budget still weren't available late Tuesday, forcing the public and even lawmakers to rely on promises of legislative leaders.
"This is not a rational way to do these things," said Democratic Sen. Daniel Squadron of Brooklyn. "It's a wacky process."
Cuomo introduced his $152 billion budget proposal in January. It keeps the status quo when it comes to taxes, adds $1 billion in new public education spending and includes expanded child care tax credits and a new $163 million initiative making state college tuition free for students from families earning $125,000 or less annually.
