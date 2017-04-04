More Politics News

North Dakota Senate votes to restore historical site for $1M

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The North Dakota Senate has approved $1 million for repairs meant to stop erosion at a historical site where thousands of American Indians once gathered to trade along the Missouri River.

The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2nFdD8v ) reports that the money for Double Ditch Historical Site must also be approved by the House.

In February, the House voted to withdraw backing for a $1.25 million loan authorized last session for restoration work at the Mandan Indian village north of Bismarck.

If approved, funding for the project would be moved from the Parks and Recreation budget to the historical society budget. Both budgets were approved by the Senate on Monday.

