North Dakota bill forbids personal use of campaign funds

The North Dakota Legislature has passed a measure that prohibits the use of campaign contributions for personal use by politicians.
The House passed the bill 75-16 on Tuesday. The Senate passed it 41-4 in February.
The measure also requires politicians to report all expenditures.
The bill comes after House Republicans two years ago rejected a similar bipartisan proposal. That action drew criticism from proponents and was even lampooned by HBO comedian John Oliver. He took aim in 2015 at North Dakota's oil industry, its allegedly lax regulations and its political system.
Republicans and Democrats both say that they don't know of anyone using campaign funds for personal use.
A violation of the law would be a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and a $3,000 fine.
Comments