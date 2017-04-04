More Politics News

April 4, 2017 11:18 AM

France raises concern over a journalist arrested in Libya

The Associated Press
PARIS

The French Foreign ministry said Tuesday it is monitoring with concern the situation of a journalist arrested in the Libyan city of Benghazi for having covered a concert which brought together women and men.

The ministry's spokesman, Romain Nadal, said Abdallah Douma, a journalist working with news agency AFP, "was released but is still being questioned by police services in Benghazi".

"We are mobilized to obtain his definitive release," he added in a written statement, without providing more details.

Nadal reaffirmed France's commitment to freedom of the press and protection of journalists everywhere in the world.

