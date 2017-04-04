More Politics News

April 4, 2017 11:03 AM

The Latest: 6 inmates seek more time for clemency bids

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

The Latest on Arkansas' plan to execute eight inmates in a two-week span later this month (all times local):

10 a.m.

Six of the eight Arkansas inmates scheduled to die this month want a judge to delay their executions so they can seek a deeper review of their clemency requests.

A federal court hearing is scheduled Tuesday on the inmates' attempt to delay the executions. The state said in court papers filed Monday that a delay would effectively halt the executions because a key lethal drug expires April 30.

The inmates say the state Parole Board is obligated to provide a "significant and individualized" review of clemency requests, but that Arkansas' setting a "frantic pace" for executions prevents it from doing so.

Arkansas intends to execute eight prisoners in a 10-day period starting April 17.

12:01 a.m.

Arkansas officials say their plans for eight executions in a 10-day period will fall through if a federal judge gives death row inmates more time to prepare clemency requests.

A judge on Tuesday will consider the inmates' request for additional time. Lawyers for the state said Monday the prisoners know that the state's supply of a key sedative expires April 30 and that it would be "impossible" to execute the prisoners because "Arkansas has no source of midazolam" beyond that already in stock.

