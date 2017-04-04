Governor appoints new judge to fill Reno state court vacancy

A commercial litigation attorney in northern Nevada is being appointed to a judicial vacancy on the state court bench in Reno.
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval announced Monday that Barry Breslow will fill the Washoe County District Court seat that opened when the governor appointed Judge Lidia Stiglich in November to the Nevada Supreme Court.
The governor says Breslow has nearly 30 years of civil litigation experience, and has practiced in all state and federal courts in Nevada and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
He has also been a mediator and arbitrator in civil disputes.
Breslow was among 13 applicants considered and three attorneys recommended for the position by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection.
Nevada has 11 state district courts.
