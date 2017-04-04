Bill: Make it unlawful for lobbyists to lie to lawmakers

Maine's full Legislature will consider making it a misdemeanor crime for lobbyists to lie or conceal a "material fact" while testifying to lawmakers.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nT72rM ) the State and Local Government Committee voted in favor of a revised version of the bill on Monday. The bill no longer includes members of the public, state workers and lawmakers.
Republican state Rep. Heather Sirocki, of Scarborough, sponsored the bill.
Secretary of State Matt Dunlap and several committee members expressed concerns about the original bill's enforceability and about possibly discouraging the public from participating in the lawmaking process.
Maine is one of nine states that don't outlaw providing false information in committee.
