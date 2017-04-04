Mayor: Few new Americans expected in Burlington this year

Burlington's mayor says for more than 30 decades, the city has welcomed about 300 new Americans annually, but that it will expect at most only 15 additional people through September because of current federal immigration policy.
Mayor Miro Weinberger, in his State of the City address on Monday, said as part of President Donald Trump's actions against immigration, he "virtually has ended" the acceptance of refugees through at least next September.
A revised travel ban affecting six Muslim-majority countries and halting the U.S. refugee program has been challenged in the courts. Another executive order threatens to withhold federal funds from communities that refuse to cooperate with efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally. The Justice Department said the American people deserve a lawful immigration system that keeps people safe.
Weinberger also criticized proposed federal budget cuts to the environment and arts.
Comments