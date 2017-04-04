Multimillion-dollar oil patch law enforcement center opens

A multimillion-dollar law enforcement center is open for business this week in Watford City.
The new McKenzie County Law Enforcement Center in the heart of the oil patch was budgeted for $57 million. KUMV-TV reports http://bit.ly/2nBsmBv that the 94,000 square-foot building brings the county sheriff's office, city police, and state Highway Patrol and crime bureau officials under one roof.
The number of jail beds has increased from 21 to 136.
Over the last few years, the police department has grown from four officers to 21. The sheriff's office has grown from four to 34.
