Sweden PM finds gender-segregated school bus 'disgusting'

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says it is "disgusting" if girls at a private Islamic school in Stockholm are directed to the back door of a school bus while boys use the front door, as claimed by a television documentary.
Lofven said Tuesday "it does not belong in Sweden" to have primary schools dividing children, aged between 6 and 10, by gender.
The issue was highlighted by the Kalla Fakta, or Cold Facts, program on Sweden's TV4 channel. The documentary is to be aired Tuesday evening.
Al-Azhar school head master Roger Lindquist told Sweden's TT news agency that the school management was not aware of the division.
Comments