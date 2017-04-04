More Politics News

April 4, 2017 8:15 AM

Sweden PM finds gender-segregated school bus 'disgusting'

The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says it is "disgusting" if girls at a private Islamic school in Stockholm are directed to the back door of a school bus while boys use the front door, as claimed by a television documentary.

Lofven said Tuesday "it does not belong in Sweden" to have primary schools dividing children, aged between 6 and 10, by gender.

The issue was highlighted by the Kalla Fakta, or Cold Facts, program on Sweden's TV4 channel. The documentary is to be aired Tuesday evening.

Al-Azhar school head master Roger Lindquist told Sweden's TT news agency that the school management was not aware of the division.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos