April 4, 2017 6:52 AM

Kansas City voters to decide 3 ballot issues

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Kansas City voters will decide whether to approve a bond issue for infrastructure improvements, a sales tax measure for development in a neglected area, and reduction of penalties for some marijuana possession.

The City Council is asking voters on Tuesday to approve the borrowing and spending of $800 million on the city's infrastructure during the next 20 years. The money would be used for streets, bridges, flood control and city buildings including a new animal shelter.

Social justice advocates are pushing a 10-year, one-eighth-cent citywide sales tax to generate about $8.6 million annually for economic development in the central city.

A third ballot measure would, if approved, lower the maximum municipal fine from $500 to $25 and eliminate jail time for possession of 35 grams of marijuana or less.

