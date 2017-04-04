State commission considering 6 for Court of Appeals opening

A state commission is considering five lower court judges and a lawyer in private practice to fill an opening on the Arizona Court of Appeals' division in Tucson.
The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments says it will decide May 1 which applicants to interview for the opening created by the retirement of Judge Joseph W. Howard and interview those selected on May 30 before it nominates at least three to Gov. Doug Ducey.
The applicants include Judges Jason R. Holmberg and Karl C. Eppich of Pinal County Superior Court, Judge Timothy M. Wright of Gila County Superior Court, Graham County Justice of the Pearce Gary W. Griffith and Christopher J. O'Neil, city judge for Casa Grande. The sixth applicant is attorney Laura A. Cardinal of Sierra Vista.
Comments