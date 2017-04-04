Suspended Jefferson County District Attorney gets court date

A court date has been set for the perjury trial of a suspended Jefferson County District Attorney.
Al.com (http://bit.ly/2nym8Bc) reports Chilton County Circuit Judge Sibley G. Reynolds announced Monday that a trial for a perjury case against Todd Charles Henderson is set for Sept. 11 in Jackson County. Judge Reynolds will preside over the case after Jefferson County judges recused themselves. A lawyer for Henderson initially requested the trial be moved to a later date.
Henderson, a Democrat, was indicted Jan. 13 after defeating longtime Republican District Attorney Brandon Falls in November.
He is accused of giving false testimony in a divorce case in which he served as guardian ad litem for the divorcing couple's minor child.
Henderson wasn't allowed to assume the office because of the pending charge.
