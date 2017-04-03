Wyoming delegation votes against internet privacy rules

Wyoming's congressional delegation has voted to nullify internet privacy rules.
The rules submitted to the Federal Communications Commission date from President Barack Obama's administration and never took effect.
They would have prohibited broadband and other telecommunication service providers from selling customer data without their knowledge. Such data including browsing history can be used to target advertising.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2oSf6sh ) Wyoming U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, and Rep. Liz Cheney, all voted for nullification. The measure cleared the House and Senate and awaits President Donald Trump's signature.
Opponents say the rules would have inhibited internet service providers while giving an unfair advantage to companies such as Google and Facebook, which are regulated by the Federal Trade Commission and allowed to sell and share user data.
