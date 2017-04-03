Maine lawmaker wants to let bars stay open later

A Maine lawmaker wants to keep bars open longer to keep tourists happy.
Republican Rep. Wayne Parry of Arundel said Monday that pushing back the closing time from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. would help the state compete with Canada and other New England states. He said Maine is one of only five states with a 1 a.m. closing time.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nQqi9p ) that the bill is not a mandate. Parry says local communities have the final say on later bar hours.
Parry said the bill is meant to help Maine's tourist areas, especially coastal communities in the summer, ski resorts in the winter and casinos in Bangor and Oxford. A work session for the legislation has not yet been scheduled.
