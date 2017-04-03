More Politics News

April 3, 2017 3:49 PM

Maryland House fails to file Internet privacy bill late

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

The Maryland House of Delegates has fallen short in an effort to introduce an Internet privacy bill late in the session.

The House voted 90-45 Monday to allow the bill to be introduced with only a week left. Supporters needed 94 votes, or two-thirds, to file the bill this late in the session.

Del. Bill Frick, a Montgomery County Democrat, led the effort to file the legislation to stop an Internet service provider from selling or transferring a consumer's personally identifying information.

But Republicans contended it's too late in the session.

Frick says he hopes the Senate could still file a measure. Del. Nic Kipke, an Anne Arundel County Republican, says it's a national issue, and a Maryland bill would just drag Washington politics into the state.

