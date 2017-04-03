Guns, borrowing among bills up for debate ahead of deadline

Proposals to borrow nearly $500 million for statewide repairs and allow guns to be openly carried without a permit are among those facing the Legislature's crossover deadline.
The House will be busy this week ahead of the deadline.
Bills not advanced from one chamber to the other by Friday have little chance of becoming law this year.
After that, bills require a two-thirds vote to even be considered by the other chamber for the session scheduled to end next month. That's a high hurdle for measures considered at all controversial.
About half of the borrowing package approved by House Ways and Means would go to colleges. The committee whittled down more than $2 billion worth of requests.
Similar bills letting gun owners carry without a permit have died repeatedly.
