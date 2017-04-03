More Politics News

April 3, 2017 11:15 AM

Iowa governor defends regulator who works as private lawyer

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Gov. Terry Branstad says Iowa Utilities Board chairwoman Geri Huser has done nothing wrong in maintaining a busy outside law practice while earning a $128,900 state salary.

Branstad said Monday that Huser has put in a "tremendous amount of time" leading the three-member board that regulates electric and gas utilities. He says Huser has disclosed her work with Skinner Law Office as required, and that the Senate should confirm her reappointment.

A Senate committee delayed Huser's confirmation last week after The Associated Press reported that she's handled scores of cases as an attorney during her two-year tenure. Huser's firm was awarded $177,000 in fees in matters in which she was the primary attorney, and estimates it will receive $28,000 more in pending cases.

State law requires board members to devote their "whole time" to their duties.

