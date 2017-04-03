Local GOP chairman, New Jersey Assembly candidate killed

Authorities have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that resulted in the deaths of a prospective New Jersey Assembly candidate and the Jersey City Republican Party chairman.
Chairman Russell Maffei and Marie Tauro, who planned to seek the GOP nomination for an Assembly seat, were hit by a vehicle while crossing a street outside a diner in North Bergen on Sunday night. Authorities say the driver left the scene.
Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari says officers arrested one person and recovered the vehicle around 4 a.m. Monday. The person's name has not been released.
County GOP chairman Jose Arango tells The Jersey Journal that Maffei and Tauro were meeting with other Republicans to plan strategy for the June primaries. Tauro was going to run for a northeast New Jersey seat.
