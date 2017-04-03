Hungary: Government asks to rush bill targeting Soros school

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy Pause

1:09 Rubio says Russian hackers targeted his presidential campaign

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing