April 3, 2017 5:49 AM

Lane restrictions on Pittsburgh's Liberty Bridge

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Motorists are facing lane restrictions as construction work continues on Pittsburgh's Liberty Bridge.

The Boulevard of the Allies closes for 80 days between Grant Street and the bridge beginning at 6 a.m. Monday.

Weekday lane restrictions also have resumed. Two inbound lanes and one outbound will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and motorists will have one inbound and two outbound lanes from 2 to 7 p.m.

One lane is open in each direction from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The work is part of the Transportation Department's $80 million bridge rehabilitation project.

