April 3, 2017 5:49 AM

Sober up: Small SC liquor shops hope court will reconsider

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

Owners of small liquor shops across South Carolina hope the state's highest court will reconsider a ruling they say makes them vulnerable to chain sellers.

The state Supreme Court last week ruled that a law limiting liquor licenses in the state is unconstitutional. In the 4-1 ruling, justices described a decades old statute as an example of economic protectionism.

Potomac, Maryland-based chain Total Wine & More challenged a state limit on three liquor licenses per owner after trying to open its fourth South Carolina store several years ago.

Columbia attorney Burnet Maybank III represents ABC Stores of South Carolina, a trade group of small merchants. He told the Post and Courier of Charleston (http://bit.ly/2nvuycG) he's asking the court to reconsider its ruling, which takes effect later this month.

