University of Wyoming faculty call for more board diversity

Faculty members at the University of Wyoming are calling for more diversity on the school's board of trustees.
The Laramie Boomerang (http://bit.ly/2nxPmks ) reports that the university's Faculty Senate unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Gov. Matt Mead to recognize the need for more diversity on the board. In 2014, it passed a measure calling for parity of men and women on the board.
Faculty Senate Secretary Donal O'Toole says there are only two women on the 12-member board.
Mead recently declined to reappoint Democrat Mike Massie and named four men — three Republicans and one independent — to the board.
The next trustees aren't scheduled to be appointed until after he leaves office but political science professor Maggi Murdock says the faculty still wanted to make a statement on the issue.
