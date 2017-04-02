Quincy deer park at veterans home to be improved

State officials and the Quincy Park District are teaming up to improve the Lynn Deer Park on the grounds of the Illinois Veterans Home .
Park district employees created a pasture mix of red and white clover, timothy, rye and orchard grass.
Officials say it provides nutritious feed for deer and other animals and creates a durable turf.
Deer in the park have been penned up on the west side of the enclosure to allow the mix to take root and grow.
Mild weather would allow the deer back in their normal roaming area in a few weeks.
Troy Culbertson is administrator of the Veterans Home in Quincy. He says state and park officials are exploring other improvements.
The park dates to 1858. It was built by Edward A. Dudley.
