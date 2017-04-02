Indiana city moves to revise protections for brick streets

A northern Indiana city is moving closer to approving new rules to protect its brick-lined streets.
The Lafayette City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on an updated ordinance that outlines the city's procedures for deciding the fate of brick streets and how maintenance work should be handled.
The Journal and Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2nTOPwh ) the proposed revision includes the stipulation that brick streets should be restored using historic brick pavers.
The revised rules come months after residents were upset by the removal of bricks last summer from a street in the city about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Lafayette resident Ken Jones says the revamped ordinance should "protect streets that will last for 150 years."
