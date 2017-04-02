More Politics News

April 2, 2017 3:30 PM

Thousands gather in Paris over police killing of Chinese man

The Associated Press
PARIS

Thousands of protesters have gathered in Paris to demand answers and justice one week after a Chinese man was killed at his home by the police, a case that has provoked anger in the French capital's Asian community.

Crying relatives holding portraits of 56-year-old Shaoyo Liu led the downtown rally at the Place de la Republique on Sunday. Other participants held white flowers.

A group of a few hundred Chinese youth and police officers clashed as the rally ended.

Police called to Liu's building over reports of a man with a knife burst into his apartment on March 26. Police say he attacked an officer with scissors before another officer fatally shot him.

Relatives are disputing the police account; they say Liu was holding kitchen shears because he was cooking.

