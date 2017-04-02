More Politics News

April 2, 2017 2:12 PM

Judge rules lawsuit can proceed in fatal police shooting

The Associated Press
FAIRFIELD, Ohio

A federal judge has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man fatally shot by an Ohio police officer can go forward.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports (http://bit.ly/2n1JiEV ) U.S. District Judge Timothy Black's recent ruling says there's enough evidence to proceed with the lawsuit filed by 23-year-old Caleb Surface's family against Fairfield police officer Scott Conklin.

Conklin shot Surface in January 2014 after Surface tried to break into his father's Fairfield home. Surface was holding a cordless phone when he was killed.

A grand jury declined to indict Conklin criminally. Fairfield is 17 miles (27 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Conklin's attorneys argued that Surface told him several times he had a gun before he was shot. Black's ruling says there are statements disputing Conklin's claim.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos